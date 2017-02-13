Frecklington set for Gainsborough Trinity job

Dave Frecklington, manager of high flying Spalding United, is set to be unveiled as Gainsborough Trinity’s new boss today.

According to Gainsborough Standard sources, the former Lincoln United manager will be confirmed by the Blues this evening.

Frecklington was assistant manager to Simon Clark at both Stamford and Worksop Town before going it alone as Lincoln United manager for three years.

He resigned in May 2016 after leading the Whites to the play-offs, and took up the reins at Spalding.

He leaves them sitting second in the Evo-Stik Division One South.

Gainsborough’s new manager is the uncle of Rotherham United star Lee Frecklington.

He began life in football as an apprentice at Lincoln City and won four trophies as a player with Spalding in the 1998-99 season.

His playing career included spells with Lincoln United and Grantham.

Trinity are currently 17th in the National League North.

Previous boss Dom Roma resigned just over a week ago.