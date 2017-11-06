Frecklington laments team’s FA Cup ‘no show’

Dave Frecklington was left to rue a day where he said his players simply ‘didn’t turn up’ as they were humbled by Slough Town in the FA Cup first round.

The Southern Premier Division high-flyers ran out 6-0 winners at the Northolme, ending a seven-game unbeaten run in the process.

And manager Frecklington said Trinity were beaten by a quality side.

He said: “We didn’t turn up. It was a worry of mine before the game despite us having been fantastic in getting to this stage.

“The pressure was on us being favourites going into the game, but in front of a big crowd it just wasn’t our day.

“Full credit to Slough. Every attack they had, they scored from, which highlights why they’re the top scorers in their league. We’ve been well beaten by a fantastic side and our lads are absolutely devastated and hurting a lot - some were in tears.

“On several occasions this season we’ve fought back from being behind at half-time but you can’t always do that. If you don’t start well and lose your collective battles, you lose matches.

“Our endeavour, team spirit and togetherness, all ingredients that have served us well so far, were missing.”

Trinity now prepare to head to third-placed Brackley Town on Saturday, looking to bounce back from their cup disappointment.

Frecklington said: “We’ve got a good group in there. It’s just one game and we’ve now got time to reflect. It’s only the second game we’ve lost in 11 or 12 and we weren’t expecting to get this far in the FA Cup.

“But on today of all days, with the big and expectant crowd, you don’t want it to be the game where we just don’t turn up and that’s what’s happened.

“The rewards were massive but it wasn’t to be. It was an off day and I’d rather have those in the cup than in the league. I’m confident we can quickly regain the fluency we’ve shown in recent games.”