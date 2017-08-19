Frecklington is embarrassed by home defeats

Have your say

Gainsborough Trinity boss Dave Frecklington cut a frustrated figure at the Northholme after his side threw away a lead to lose two National League North home matches in five days.

Trinity, beaten 4-2 by Blyth Spartans in midweek, went down 5-4 to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

It left the Blues, who led 2-1 at half-time, with just one win from their opening five matches.

Frecklington said: “Up to half-time we were outstanding in terms of our defensive shape, but for the first 15 minutes of the second half they played the exact opposite of what we askedthem to do.

“We are scoring goals for fun but we are letting goals in for fun.

“We need to start trying to be defensive minded.

“To concede nine in two at home is a bit embarrassing.”

“But this team has got a lot of character, coming back from 4-2 to make it 4-4.

“And to score four goals against a full-time side is a massive positive.”

Ashley Worsfold tapped Trinity into a 13th-minute lead only for keeper Louis Jones to spill the ball 11 minutes before half-time to gift the visitors an equaliser.

Bradley Wells’ deflected curling effort restored the home lead on the stroke of the interval.

Jones redeemed himself with a fine stop four minutes into the second period, but Dominic Knowles levelled from the rebound.

Joe Leesley netted twice in six minutes before the hour mark to turn the game on its head, before Trinity fought back.

Craig King and Shane Clarke scored their first goals for the home side to haul them level, only for Trinity to throw it away in the 83rd minute.

A corner was needlessly conceded and Terry Kennedy headed in the winner.