Former Sheffield United defender and Ex-Trinity boss Roma signs for Scarborough

Former Sheffield United defender and ex-Gainsborough Trinity boss Dominic Roma has revived his playing career after joining Scarborough Athletic ahead of today’s trip to Lancaster City.

Roma joins Steve Kittrick’s Northern Premier League Division One North side following his recent resignation as boss at National League North club Trinity.

Appointed caretaker boss in March 2016, Roma kept Gainsborough in the National League North last season and was confirmed as the club’s permanent boss following a final day win over Bradford Park Avenue.

After leaving Trinity a fortnight ago due to the juggling act of combining management with a hectic personal life, the move to Boro allows Roma to focus on playing football again.

Roma said: “I’m raring to go. I feel like I’ve got unfinished business at Conference North level. I’m only 31.

“Up until this season I’ve been a mainstay in every team I’ve played in.

“I can play in a number of positions and I feel like I’ve got a lot of unfinished business in that league now. I still want to achieve things as a footballer.

“Whatever happens in management will happen when I finish playing. I want to see my kids grow up before I take a step into management again something like four years down the line.

“I want to see my little boys grow up. One of my main regrets is that they’ve never seen me play football. I want them to come and watch their dad play.”

As well as the managerial side, the 31-year-old also made over 200 appearances during his six years at Trinity.

Earlier in his career Roma played in the Football League for both Sheffield United and Boston United, as well as spells at Hinckley United, Tamworth, Alfreton Town and Harrogate Town.

Boro boss Kittrick said: “Dom will bring a lot of experience to our defence and help freshen things up for us.

“He’s turned down a number of clubs to join us and help us push on to finish the season as strongly as possible.”