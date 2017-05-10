Former Gainsborough star Templeton released by Barnsley

Defender Matty Templeton has been released by Championship club Barnsley.

The 20-year-old Worksop-born full-back spent some of the early part of the season on loan at Gainsborough Trinity, scoring twice, before then spending time with North Ferriby United in the National League.

He had spent his entire career on Barnsley’s books having joined the club as a seven-year-old, with a loan spell at Macclesfield Town also on his CV.

After leaving Oakwell, Templeton tweeted: “From being at the club since I was seven-years-old it was sad to say goodbye to the players and staff.

“I want to say thank you to them and also the past coaches I have worked with for everything I have learnt.

“This season hasn’t worked out for me, however the season before gave me memories I will have for life on and off the pitch, making a few appearances and my first professional goal at Oakwell.

“The club will always remain in my heart and I wish the club and fans all the best.”