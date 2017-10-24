Fightback stretches unbeaten run to six

In-form Gainsborough Trinity heeded manager Dave Frecklington’s pre-match call to extend their recent good run — and provide a home win — as they fought from a 2-1 half-time deficit to defeat Telford 3-2 at the Northolme on Tuesday.

Trinity, who had fallen behind on half-time after taking an early lead, levelled just five minutes into the second period.

Bradley Wells headed in a Josh Lacey throw before Michael Jacklin tapped in the winner just six minutes later from a Matty Taylor free kick.

The goal stretched Trinity’s unbeaten run in league and cup to six matches, ended a run of two run home league defeats and meant the Holy Blues have lost just once in nine games. It also gave them a three-point cushion over the bottom three.

Trinity got off to the perfect start when defender Jacklin scored from an eighth-minute corner.

Two minutes later Tom Davie’s effort was disallowed and Telford, who could have gone into the play-off positions with a win, hit back.

Poor defending allowed Elliot Newby to level nine minutes before half-time and then Jordan Lussey put the visitors ahead.