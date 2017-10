Gainsborough Trinity have been handed a home draw against Slough Town in the FA Cup first round proper.

Trinity, of the National League North, will take on Slough who sit third in the Evo Stik Southern Premier Division.

Trinity fought back from an half-time deficit at National League North leaders Harrogate Town to win 2-1 on Saturday.

The tie will be played across the weekend of November 3rd-6th.