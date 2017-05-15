Ex-Chesterfield forward signs for Gainsborough Trinity

Former Chesterfield forward Jonathan Wafula has signed for Gainsborough Trinity.

The 22-year-old signed for Trinity from Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South champions Shaw Lane AFC.

He becomes Dave Frecklington’s latest addition a the Northolme as work continues on building a squad ready for 2017/18.

Wafula said: “Frecks is someone I’ve played against a few times when he was at both Spalding United and Lincoln United.

“He approached me just after the end of the season, which took me by surprise.

“He mentioned that I’m someone he’s had his eye on for a while so I was flattered when he wanted to bring me on board.

“I’ve heard good things from players I know from Spalding about his management style, so it was an easy choice for me to get on board and work with him.

“I’m really excited to get started and repay Frecks and the club for giving me this chance. Now, I just want to help the club push further up the league and compete with the big clubs.”

And added: “I’m hungry to get back to playing at Football League level. My last club was Shaw Lane where we won the league and I feel like it’s time for me to push myself further.”