Ex-Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton on the ball for Gainsborough Sporting Club

Colourful footballer-turned-manager-turned pundit Chris Sutton (pictured) will be the quest speaker at an event to mark 40 years of Gainsborough Sporting Club supporting local people and clubs.

Sutton, now 43, played for Blackburn Rovers, Celtic and Norwich City in a successful playing career and later managed Lincoln City. He will be supported by comedian Finbar Healey at the sportsman’s evening, which takes place at the Weston Rooms on Hickman Street, Gainsborough on Thursday, October 6.

Tickets are priced £33 for Sporting Club club members and £35 for guests. The dress is dinner suits.