Ernie Moss Day to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society

Valuable funds will be raised for the Alzheimer’s Society at Saturday’s game between Chesterfield and Port Vale when a second ‘Ernie Moss Day’ is staged to honour the legendary former Chesterfield and Mansfield Town striker, who is suffering from a form of dementia.

Ernie, who also played for Port Vale in a career which saw him score 245 goals in 749 League appearances, will be introduced to the crowd before kick-off and fans will be encouraged to applaud after eight minutes in recognition of his old shirt number.

Hospitality guests in the SBK Computers Spires Restaurant - including Ernie and members of his family - will be treated to a menu of Ernie’s favourite food while Brampton Brewery’s special ‘Ernie 8’ ale will be on sale on the day.

The matchday programme will include a number of tributes to Ernie, together with a photo montage on the cover.

T-shirts featuring a ‘Badly Drawn Spires’ image of Ernie on the front and ‘8’ on the back will be available to buy from the Club Superstore, priced at £10.

Fans will also be able to buy limited edition blue and white wristbands inscribed with ‘Ernie Moss Day 2017’, again sold in the Club Superstore, for a minimum donation of £1.

Money raised from the sales, together with a collection on the day, will go to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Director and company secretary Ashley Carson said: “Ernie’s goalscoring exploits have quite rightly made him one of the most popular players in the history of the club.

“Fans talk fondly of watching him in action and he is fully deserving of his legendary status.

“Dementia is a cruel disease and it is heartbreaking to see someone like Ernie suffer in this way.

“Our staff have received training to learn how to deal with people who are affected by dementia and we will do all that we can to help promote awareness of the disease and raise funds for charities such as the Alzheimer’s Society.”

Now 67, Ernie is Chesterfield’s record goalscorer, scoring a total of 191 goals over three spells with the club. He netted 23 times for Port Vale in 74 appearances and 21 goal for the Stags in 57 appearances.

After his playing career came to an end, he managed various non-League clubs including Gainsborough Trinity, Leek Town, Belper Town and Matlock Town.