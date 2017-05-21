Duo allowed to leave in four-figure deal

Gainsborough Trinity keeper George Willis and defender Brad Beatson have signed for Boston United for a four-figure fee with a sell-on clause attached.

The duo, who played a significant role in keeping the Blues in National League North last season, had been made offers to stay at Trinity.

They were both signed by former boss Dominic Roma, who left earlier this year, after progressing through the Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United academies respectively.

In their first season in the division they made more than 50 appearances between them.

Trinity said in a statement on the club’s website it was “a good piece of business.”

Pre-season matches will include: Winterton Rangers (a), 3rd July, 7.45pm; Frickley Athletic (a), 8th July, 3pm; Rossington Main (a), 11th July, 7.45pm; Lincoln City (Lincs County Cup, h), 15th July, 3pm; Rotherham Utd (g), 18th July, 7.30pm; Lincoln United (a), 20th July, 7.45pm; Leek Town (a), 22nd July, 3pm; Buxton (a), 29th July, 3pm.

Trinity plan to play a League Two and League One club on 25th and 31st July respectively.