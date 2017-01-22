Defiant Roma vows to beat Trinity critics

Player-manager Dom Roma refused to be downhearted after a few boos during Gainsborough Trinity’s 2-2 home draw with National League North relegation rivals Stalybridge Celtic.

Trinity, beaten just once in six matches, led through James Reid’s early free kick, but then trailed late in the second half.

However, seven minutes from time Ashley Worsfold poked in his 10th goal of the season — set up by Sheffield United youngster Kimarni Smith on his debut — to earn a point that left Trinity four points and one place clear of the drop zone.

Responding to questions about the boos from a few fans, Roma said: “I didn’t pick up on it. Obviously they were unhappy, but these fans need to remember I class this as my football club now.

“I have been here for six years. Every time I play I give absolutely everything.

“I get frustrated too. Anyone can see over the last six years that I am bothered about this football club.

“They are entitled to boo, they pay good hard-earned money. But on the flip side they were brilliant for the last 20 to 25 minutes and the lads picked up on that.

“As a manager you can’t keep every fan and every player happy. You have to try and do your best.

“But 99% of the fans have been absolutely brilliant this season and were again today.

“It is part and parcel of being a manager that you get flack.

“I am getting it while I am playing as well, but I will take it on the chin.

“This was my third game (as a player this season) and I don’t think I coped too badly.”

Roma said the match with second-from-bottom Celtic was always going to be a difficult game.

He added: “They are scrapping for every point they can get, as are we.”