Defiant Evans shrugs off relegation worries for Gainsborough Trinity

Captain-for-the-day Ioan Evans insists Gainsborough Trinity still have what it takes to avoid the drop, despite their disappointing result at home to fellow strugglers Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday.

Trinity were held to a 2-2 draw by next-to-bottom Stalybridge, who had lost ten of their previous 12 away league games. And they would have suffered a shock defeat without a facesaving equaliser five minutes from time by Ashley Worsfold.

But in-form defender Evans told Dale Storey of Gainsborough Trinity TV that the team were not looking over their shoulders, even though the draw left them just four points above the relegation zone in the National League North.

“We were a little bit disappointed, but we got another point and it’s another game to add to our unbeaten run, so we move forward from here,” he said.

“I felt we showed some character to keep going after falling behind, and we could easily have gone on and won the game. We never let our heads go down.

“We don’t feel as if we’re involved in a relegation battle. I tend not to look at the league table. Instead I prefer to take every game as it comes.

“This team can get results anywhere we go, including at Harrogate Town this Saturday, which will be a tough game, and I can see us climbing up the league soon.”

Evans was also quick to dismiss the murmurings and boos of the crowd which surfaced during Saturday’s game. “No, I don’t listen to things like that,” he said. “It’s just the way the game goes sometimes. As long as we keep believing as a group of players together, we will be fine.”

The 19-year-old Evans was handed the captain’s armband by player/manager Dom Roma just before kick-off and said: “I was really happy that the gaffer showed belief in me. It’s a big honour because I am only a young lad. I hope I can repay him.”

Playing alongside him at the heart of the Trinity defence, Roma has clearly been impressed by Evans, who added: “The gaffer knows the game well. He is very experienced, and I am learning a lot from him as he tells me where to go and what to do. I feel as if I have been playing quite well over the last few weeks.”