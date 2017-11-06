Davie devastated by manner of cup exit

An emotional Tom Davie couldn’t hide his disappointment after Gainsborough Trinity were beaten 6-0 by Slough Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Trinity midfielder was reflecting on a hugely disappointing day that saw the Southern Premier Division team ease to a comfortable win.

And it was a bitter pill for Davie and his team-mates to swallow.

He said: “It wasn’t what we were expecting. We were buzzing beforehand and the preparation had been good.

“But we started slowly and that’s how it continued and we didn’t recover from going a goal down.

“We’ve gone in at half-time a goal down quite a lot recently but the gaffer’s told us what to do and we’ve come out been better, but this time, rather than us getting the quick goal in the second-half, they got it, and what happened after that was inexcusable, it was a shambles.

“Slough are a good team, we knew that, particularly with the pace on the wings and the threats up front, but we’ve come up against good teams in the league so to get cut open like this was disappointing.”

Davie says that the onus is now on bouncing back quickly from the cup setback when Trinity go to third-placed Brackley on Saturday.

He said: “We don’t know where this performance came from but the gaffer has insisted we put it behind us and go to Brackley and try and get three points.

“Today was embarrassing - lots of fans have come expecting us to put on a show and we just haven’t done that. We’ve let ourselves down.

“I don’t think we’ve conceded six goals over seven or eight league games so to do it in one cup match is unbelievable but we have to come back stronger.”