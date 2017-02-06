Cup run comes to an end

The first semi-final of the Gainsborough and District Sunday League Trinity Trophy, an open cup competition contested by all teams in the league, was an all-Division One tie.

The form book was a good guide as second-placed Friendship defeated Misterton United, who are playing in the top division for the first time in several years, 6-2.

It was the end of a gallant cup run by United.

In Division One, the all Isle of Axeholme derby between Owston Ferry Sports Club and Kings Arms Haxey saw Ferry gain revenge for a defeat earlier in the season, winning 4-1 with a return to form.

BFC Clumber and Smiffys United drew 1-1.

In Division 2, unbeaten Albertos went top of the table for the first time this season after a 2-1 victory at previous leaders Tuxford Working Men’s Club.

Crooked Billet and Leverton United played out a rare scoreless draw.

In Division 3, Bridon AFC maintained their unbeaten record in a 2-2 draw at Kings Arms Reserves.

Bridon and Kings Arms are both seven points behind the leaders, Westwoodside, but Bridon have four games in hand.

Westwoodside kept up their good recent form to defeat Stanwood Engineering 4-0.

Westwoodside’s first season in the league is proving to be a strong performance.

Ship Inn Morton are second, four points behind the leaders but with a couple of games in hand.

Ship Inn are a real threat in the division, highlighted by a hard-fought 2-0 defeat of fellow Gainsborough team Horse And Jockey, where the better finishing proved to be decisive.