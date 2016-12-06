Cup agony for Clumber

The last remaining team from the Gainsborough & District Sunday Football League in a County Cup competition this season saw hosts BFC Clumber agonisingly lose an end-to end game 5-4 to Crusader AFC.

But if effort and endeavour ever won you a game the Clumber boys deserved at least a draw from this game.

Both teams created numerous goal scoring opportunities but it was the Nottingham team that advanced to the next round.

There were two ties in the Trinity Trophy brought forward from this coming Sunday, and both were once again very close cup-tie local football at its best.

Crooked Billet, who are having a very good season in Division Two, were at home to a Bridon AFC team having their best season for some years in Division Three.

A game that was always too close to call finally saw Crooked Billet emerge victorious 4-3, but it could just have easily have gone the other way.

Leverton United and AFC Ordsall who both play at Rampton and have had very similar seasons so far met on the Rampton ground and a game that was won 2-0 by AFC Ordsall was decided by the better finishing of the Ordsall team.

In Division One the seemingly unstoppable Mattersey FC made it eight wins from eight games with a routine 5-1 win at Kings Arms Haxey, who gave their all against a Mattersey team that has forgotten what it is like to lose a league game.

On current form it will take a very good performance from someone to stop Mattersey claiming yet another league title.

Rose & Crown continued their recent run of good form with a very hard earned 3-1 win at Retford Rail and they are up to third in the table and could yet mount a challenge to Mattersey.

This win was gained by hard work and the taking of goalscoring opportunities when they came along.

Friendship FC had a very good 5-2 win at Owston Ferry Sports Club to keep up their challenge for the title, again the taking of goalscoring chances when they presented themselves proved to be the difference.

Smiffys United, after last week’s disappointment of losing in the County Cup produced a thoroughly professional performance to defeat Misterton United 6-0.

When Smiffys play with belief they can give most teams a very good game and Misterton United were never really in this game.

In Division Three the local Isle of Axehome derby between Westwoodside and Kings Arms Reserves saw the teams share six goals and emerge from the game with a point each from a match both desperately wanted to win.

But in the end the right result saw both gain something from a game in which they both gave everything trying to claim local bragging rights.

Ship Inn Morton now top the division after the narrowest of victories against local rivals Horse & Jockey.

Just a single goal saw Ship claim all three points and top the table for the first time this season.

But with over half the teams in this division only separated by five or six points, and all having played differing numbers of games, anything is possible in the division.

Ropery Inn recorded their second win of the season with their best performance away to Stanwood Engineering, winning 4-0 to give the team a boost in confidence for the rest of the season.