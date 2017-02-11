Caretaker boss praises 10-man Trinity’s spirit

Managerless Gainsborough Trinity slid to within one point of the National League North drop-zone after a 5-1 defeat at relegation rivals Bradford Park Avenue.

But caretaker manager Adam Quinn said he was proud of all the players after they battled hard following the early dismissal of keeper George Willis.

Willis was red carded after just 18 minutes for a clash with a home player.

With no keeper among the Trinity substitutes, full back Bradley Beaton went in goal, but could not stop the home side from taking the lead from the resulting penalty.

Quinn, asked to step in on a temporary basis followiung the surprise resignation of Dom Roma a week earlier, said: “The lads were superb. Even though we lost 5-1, I am proud of every single one of them.

“It is frustrating. It was my first game in management and I had to do it with 10 men.

“Every man on the pitch worked himself until he had nothing left. They were all shattered.

“The refereee said he (Willis) swung his arm at the lad, but the lad had hold of him.

“He doesn’t think it was a red card, but he knows he has let himself down and the lads in the changing room.”

Trinity fought back after Nicky Wroe’s early penalty and levelled through Gavin Rothery eight minutes into the second half.

They might have taken the lead through Josh Lacey, who was denied by a bobble after he seemed certain to score following a save that blocked Chilaka’s effort.

Despite the efforts of Beaton, who made one terrific save, the hosts added four goals in the final half hour.

Quinn said: “Brad volunteered (to go in goal), showed a superb attitude and did well. I couldn’t have asked for more from him or any of them.”