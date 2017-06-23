Captain will have a “massive” role to play

Gainsborough Trinity boss Dave Frecklington has hailed the re-signing of captain Nathan Jarman as one of his most important captures of the summer.

Jarman turned down better financial deals elsewhere to remain at the Northolme after winning over the fans towards the end of last season’s relegation fight.

The striker forced his way back into the team and scored vital goals that kept Trinity in National League North.

Speaking after the first day of pre-season training, Frecklington said: “Jarmo (Nathan Jarman) has come back in great nick, which is really pleasing.

“He is going to be a massive part of what we want to do this year. The other players look up to him.

“We have got five or six leaders and captains from other clubs, which is important.”

Frecklington still has no keeper after George Willis and Tommy Nicholson moved on for “the right reasons.”

The manager has two on trial — one from Barnsley and an ex-Lincoln City stopper.

“We have irons in the fire and it is a position we need to get right,” he said.