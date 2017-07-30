Call for improvement after friendly defeat

Assistant manager Terry Fleming was disappointed with Gainsborough Trinity’s defending and attacking play as they lost 4-2 at Buxton in a friendly.

Nathan Jarman gave Trinity a first-half lead and Alex Simmons hauled them level at 2-2 before the home side ran out comfortable winners.

“The goals we conceded were unacceptable,” said Fleming. “We have got to eliminate mistakes. Their strikers were a handful, although we contained them for the first 30 minutes.

“But once Buxton got a foothold in the game they seemed to punish us.

“We could not adapt to it, which was disappointing as we are going to come up against strikers like that week in week out.”

Fleming said Trinity created six or seven good chances, but needed to start putting more of them away.

“Our play breaks down far too much for me in the final third after we work so hard to get in there, which is criminal,” said Fleming. “We need to be better in the final third.”

The assistant manager said the season ahead would be tough and the players needed to be physically and mentally right for the opening match against Leamington.