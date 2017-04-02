Call for consistency in fight to avoid the drop

Disappointed Gainsborough Trinity manager Dave Frecklington has called for his players to show consistency as they face five games to preserve their National League North status.

Trinity, three points from safety, have not won since January — before the manager took over.

Frecklington, frustrated after his side lost 4-0 at Chorley following an encouraging 3-3 home draw with Darlington, said: “We need to get something back (from the squad).

“We have players who are playing well one week, but then are bang average the next and below par the week after. We need consistency.

“Consistency brings you results.”

Trinity’s next two matches are at home — against Stockport County on Saturday and against Salford City on Good Friday. Defender Greg Tempest said home advantage in three of the final five matches could be key.

“The fans have been good when we have been at home.

“I always thought Gainsborough was a horrible ground to go to as an opposing player. I have the confidence that players coming here don’t like it. We have got one up on them in that sense.”