Boss welcomes chance to get on training pitch

Gainsborogh Trinity’s two week break from action will give boss Dom Roma extra time to work out how his side can arrest a slump in form.

The Blues have lost four league games in a row and after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by FC United of Manchester, Roma welcomed the chance to get his side on the training pitch.

With no fixture until the visit of Worcester City on 17th December, Trinity can concentrate on making improvements.

“I’m pleased we’ve got a bit of a break, it lets us recharge and then we’ve got some important games coming up over Christmas,” said Roma.

“I want to get us on the training ground and work on stuff I need to work on.

“There’s still a lot to be said for the change in formation, it gives me two weeks to work on that.”

Trinity find themselves hovering above the drop zone with a three point safety cushion.

For the manager, it’s vital to get back to winning ways in the next two games against Worcester and bitter rivals Boston United.

Roma said: “We’ve got 22 games now to pick up as many points as we can, that’s as simple as it is.

“We have lost four in a row, albeit two of them to teams in the top four.

“But we should have picked up some points against teams in and around us.

“We need to be picking up three points against Worcester at home and then we’ve got Boston, again a team in and around us and we’ve got to be picking up points.

“I’m not worried or feeling any pressure I just don’t like losing games, the fans don’t like seeing us lose games.”

“We’ve got to keep going.

“It’s not the season done now. We had a tough start and then went on a run, we’ve proven we can do it and we need to do it again.”