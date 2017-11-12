Boss upset by a costly moment of madness

Dejected Gainsborough Trinity manager Dave Frecklington said football could be a cruel game after his previously in-form side suffered back-to-back defeats.

Trinity go into Saturday’s home against FC United Manchester one place and one point above the visitors after a 2-0 loss at third-placed Brackley Town.

That left Trinity two points clear of the relegation zone in 18th place.

Frecklington’s side, knocked out of the FA Cup the previous week, conceded two late goals at Brackley as they lost in the National League North for the first time since September.

Frecklington tweeted: “Football can be a cruel game. Learned a lot of lessons in the past week. Massive game on Saturday.”

Trinity had dealt comfortably with the Brackley threat until Aaron Williams broke the deadlock in the 75th minute.

Three minutes later James Armson scored on a counter-attack.

Frecklington said: “Until they scored, tactically we were spot on at a side fighting for promotion in the top three — and in good form like us.

“It was a moment of madness really... a lapse in concentration and all the hard work for 75 minutes had gone.

“The lads worked their socks off and everything was superb for 75 minutes, but a game lasts for 95 minutes.

“It (the first goal) was from our throw in the final third... it was poor defending.

“The game management then went to pieces. It has got to be better.

“We switched off and you can’t do that at this level.

“I can’t accept people making errors like they did.

“But there were lots of positives — Jordan Richards in midfield was outstanding and there were several good individual performances.”