Boss blasts the match officials after injury

Have your say

Angry Gainsborough Trinity manager Dave Frecklington blasted the match officials for delaying treatment to injured substitute Jonathan Williams.

The midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in injury time during the 1-0 win at Nuneateon Town — Trinity’s first of the season.

“It has put a dampener on the win and I feel for Jono — it was his first opportunity, coming off the bench,” said Frecklington.

“It was a poor tackle. The referee has been awful and the linesman’s attitude was a disgrace.

“How that was not a foul I do not know.

“He has waved play on for two minutes when the guy is lying on the ground screaming in agony. It is a disgrace.

“I hope the club reports him.

“I can’t have my players rolling around in agony. If it was head injury he would have stopped play.

“What is the difference when someone is screaming in agony?Let’s have some consistency.

“The linesman’s attitude started in the changing room before the game, telling players to tape up socks — is this what the game has come to?

Frecklington was full of praise for his side, though, after their first win courtesy of Michael Jacklin from a 13th minute Craig King corner.

“Today’s performance pleased me. I was absolutely delighted,” he said.

“I made one or two changes and all the lads who came in were outstanding. We had a lot of leaders out there.

“I thought we deserved more than we got against Darlington (4-3 defeat last Wednesday) and Leamington (2-1 defeat on the opening day of the season).

“So to come here and get three points was a massive achievement.

“We had to dig in and I was proud of all of them.”