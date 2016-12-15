Barnsley prospect’s delight at extended Gainsborough deal

Matty Templeton is delighted that a loan extension will allow him to stay on the tough, physical learning curve of first team football.

The Barnsley prospect believes his experience of the National League North at Gainsborough Trinity is doing wonders for him as a player and hints that it’s perhaps more beneficial than playing Under 21s football.

Last week it was confirmed the wide player will stay with the Blues until January.

He’s enjoying his time at the Martin and Co Arena, and getting a lot out of it.

“Playing games is what I wanted, I wanted experience,” he said.

“There’s more of a crowd and it’s a lot more physical than 21s football, I feel like I have to be more switched on.

“I’m playing against players who are mostly older than me, a lot stronger and bigger.

“They’re experienced and they know what they’re doing.

“Game management is important, it’s all about three points whereas 21s football is about learning and developing, you’re not so bothered about the result.”

Templeton, who scored in wins over Tamworth and Curzon Ashton, credits Trinity boss Dom Roma with helping him add to his game.

“It’s been two years since I played at wing-back and I think it suits me as a player, running with the ball, facing the play.

“Dom has taught me how to get on the ball, the typ of passes to make from that position.

“The defending side is what I needed to be better at and since I’ve been here I’ve developed.”

Templeton’s ambition is still to break through at his parent club, but having found himself with a Championship outfit after their promotion last season, he was faced with two options.

“Since they’ve been promoted it’s been harder for younger lads to get involved, so you can either keep training hard, doing well at Barnsley and try to get a sniff through injuries or go on loan,” he said,

“Going on loan helps you get used to games and the physical side of it.”

And he’s certain he’s made the right choice.

“I hope I can break into the Barnsley first team, but I just want to try and play first team football.

“I want to be playing, the league doesn’t matter too much as long as I’m playing and improving.

“But I obviously want to stay as high up as I can.”