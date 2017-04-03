Arch-rivals to meet in semi-finals of Sporting Club Cup

Mattersey FC will play arch-rivals Friendship FC in the semi-final of the Gainsborough Sunday League Sporting Club Cup — the competition for Division One teams.

Friendship progressed after a nine-goal thriller against Kings Arms, winning 6-3 in an exciting, end-to-end attacking tie.

Kings Arms played their part in an excellent advert for local football, but Friendship proved they are a strong force at this level.

BFC Clumber were unable to play their match against Division 1 champions Mattersey FC due to a shortage of players.

Rose & Crown defeated an under-strength Misterton United 5-0 and will face Elm Cottage in the other semi-final following Elm’s win the previous week.

In the Division Two Annie Lawson Cup, three quarter-final ties produced close matches.

Champions Albertos moved a step closer to a league and cup double after a 4-0 success against Morton FC.

AFC Ordsall and Walkeringham both had chances to win a tight game before Ordsall went through 2-1 after a disappointing league season.

In-form Black Horse won 2-0 at Harworth to set up a semi-final against Ordsall.

In the Division Three Junior Trophy, Westwoodside FC defeated Ropery Rangers 17-0 to set up an all-Isle Of Axeholme semi-final against near neighbours Kings Arms Reserves.

Ropery, who have players with both physical and mental disabilities, were praised for turning up for every game this season and showing great sportsmanship.