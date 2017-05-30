Cup final on hold after rain

Woodhall Spa beat the rain to win through to the final of the ECB Premier League Winkworth T20 cup.

But after the semi-finals at Sleaford were completed, the bad weather forced the final to be postponed.

However, rather than the traditional bowl out, Woodhall Spa and fellow finalists Bourne agreed to play the final as an evening match on a future date.

In a close semi-final played in drizzle, Woodhall Spa chose to bat and set Alford a target of 148.

After being reduced to 50 for four, Woodhall were boosted by a 53-runs stand from Jack Hughes and Chris Anderson.

Hughes made 40 as Woodhall closed on 147 for six.

Alford’s reply reached 42 before the first wicket fell, but from 52 for two Jack Wightwick and Andrew White added 40.

White, who made an unbeaten 53 — the only half-century of the day — struck two sixes and Wightwick one to keep in contention.

Alford needed 30 to win from the last three overs, but Woodhall skipper Jack Luffman had used his bowlers wisely and Pradeep Chanditha bowled two tight overs as Alford finished seven runs short.

In the first semi-final, Grantham won the toss and elected to bat against Bourne.

They recovered from 39 for four thanks to a middle-order rally by Dan Freeman and Mat Dowman.

With five balls of the innings remaining Grantham were dismissed for 101.

Bourne lost three wickets for 25, but Carl Wilson and Rob Bentley added 34 before Wilson and Ben Stroud saw them home with a 45-run stand.