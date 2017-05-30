Champions to defend title

Lincolnshire CCC, Unicorns Eastern Division champions in 2016, begin their divisional fixtures for the hew season when they travel to Saffron Walden to play Cambridgeshire on Sunday.

The three-day fixture will start at 11am.

Lincolnshire will select from the following squad:

C. Wilson (campatin and wicketkeeper), D. Brown, A. Carter, M. Carter, D. Freeman, L. Kimber, T. Knight, M. Lineker, J. Tattersall, A. Tillcock, J. Timby, H. Warwick and A. Willerton.

Having won all four of their group stage matches in the Knockout Trophy and progressed to the quarter-final, confidence is high within the team.

Following the match in Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire will host Devon in the quarter-final of the trophy in Grantham on Sunday, 11th June.