LETTER: Where’s the proof foxes are a health risk to humans?

I have been reading an article about foxes posing a health risk to humans, where is the proof?

I have been feeding foxes for more than 30 years, sometimes hand feeding them, and have never caught a thing. Can you please show people the evidence you have? Human beings are much more of a risk to problems from other people rather than any fox.

Leave them alone. I am sick to the back teeth of the poor foxes being accused of attacking babies, dogs and cats, in fact one of the foxes I feed actually got attacked by a cat, could have lost an eye.

As far as I am concerned and other fox-loving people, that article is rubbish. Humans passed mange onto the fox, not the other way around.

Foxes do not pose a health risk to humans, fact.

Patricia Butler

By email