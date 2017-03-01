LETTER: UK is third worst in Europe for congestion

Recent research has found the UK to be the third worst country in Europe for traffic congestion (INRIX study, February 20, 2017).

We can’t build our way out of congestion, particularly in urban areas. The evidence shows building more road space simply invites more traffic. Getting people out of their cars and onto their feet has to be part of the solution.

Walking Cities will reduce congestion and harmful air pollution, improving our health, the health of our planet and our local economies. We want to see every street, town and city planned around people – not vehicles - so we can get more people walking.

It’s National Walking Month in May, and also the time when local elections take place and a number of city-regions elect a mayor for the first time, now’s the time to get future city leaders to commit to creating walking cities across the UK.

Tom Platt

Living Streets