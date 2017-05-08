LETTER: Tougher stance on Brexit is needed

If I was a member of any club, say a golf club or miners’ welfare, which I am not, and I decided to leave I would go to whoever the right person was and say something along the lines of: “I am leaving today and you will get no more subs and your agreements and rules will no longer be accepted by me. You can like it or lump it.”

This should have been the way for Theresa May to approach the European Union. Most of us who voted to leave, and those like me who campaigned and voted for leaving the European Union, were mainly bothered about England being swamped by immigrants causing a housing shortage, a crisis in the hospitals and wages being kept low. Now it seems that Prime Minister May is dragging her feet on this. Remember, companies in the EU need to keep trading with us and will not want to throw our markets away. We can sort out trading deals with countries such as the USA, Brazil, India and all the Commonwealth nations and the rest of Europe, as well as Russia. One further point. The Office for National Statistics recently reported that already 390,000 EU nationals from 16-year-olds to 64-year-old are now out of work and can claim tax-payer funded handouts such as jobseeker’s allowance, child benefit, child tax credits or sickness benefits.

Granville V. Stone

Swanwick