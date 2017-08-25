LETTER: Retirement age rising again

So the bar is rising again for retirement age. Does that apply to everyone or just certain workers? I believe that certain professionals can retire after 25 years, i.e. police officers, fire service personnel and certain Government officials. Correct me if I am wrong, as I see it, this is not right as I come from a mining family. You had to work until you were 65.

If you could not still work on the coal face they found you other work within the colliery.

Working down the mines was far more dangerous accident wise and health wise. If anyone is in doubt just look at the deaths in the mines compared to jobs of policeman, fire officer or a civil servant. I have not got a problem with the police, fire service or civil servants, I think that they do a first-class job, but what I would say to the Government is, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander and stop making excuses about where the money is coming from. It’s easy, put Britain first - problem solved.

Alan Warner

By email