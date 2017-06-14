Young Trinity fans can apply for a free season ticket

More families than ever will be able to support Gainsborough Trinity from August as the club has announced that season tickets for young people will be free thanks to the generosity of a business leader.

Anyone who is 16 or under on July 31, can apply for a free 2017/18 season ticket to watch home league games at the team’s Martin and Co arena.

The club is able to offer the free tickets after it secured a sponsorship deal with Kal Group.

As well as free access to all home league games, season ticket holders also get a Gainsborough Trinity FC loyalty card which entitles holders to discounts at a range of local businesses.

Managing director of Kal Group, Andrew Wood, said: “Right from when I was a small boy, my dad took me to football matches, and my love of the games has definitely come from those afternoons spent watching with him.

“I love the idea of helping as many people as possible create their own lasting memories.”

Application forms for season tickets are available now from Horsleys or Funprintz in Gainsborough.