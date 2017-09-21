Young engineers urged to sign up training scheme open days

Young people seeking a career in engineering will get their chance to sign up with a leading training provider when applications open next month for programmes beginning in September next year.

Humberside Engineering Training Association (HETA) is offering interested youngsters the chance to gain an insight into the vast amount of job roles available in the industry with a series of open nights later this year.

The latest crop of young people to secure jobs in industry after completing a first year at HETA includes Laura Codlin, who left the company’s centre at Foxhills in Scunthorpe, during the summer to join Volteck Ltd of Gainsborough.

Laura said: “When I was at school I didn’t really know what I wanted to do.

“I was good at history and geography and thought about teaching but I didn’t fancy going through university.

“My dad works at the steelworks and read about HETA in the paper.

“My careers advisers told me about the HETA open days so I went to one and then tried a taster day for electrical engineering.

“We wired up a light switch and I found it fun.

“The training has been good. I’ve enjoyed it and learned more than I expected to.

“It is a male-dominated industry but it’s a good opportunity.”

Lucy Jessop, HETA’s schools engagement administrator, said: “Applications for the September 2018 intake open on October 2 and the open days will give people a great opportunity to find out what HETA is all about.

“It’s a chance for potential applicants to see the workshops, meet the instructors and some apprentices and find out more about opportunities in engineering in various sectors such as food, energy and manufacturing.

“In the years that we have been running the open evenings we’ve welcomed young people from schools and colleges across the Humber region and further afield, and we’ve also had some people who started off pursuing other careers and had a change of heart.

“We have a very high success rate with nine out of 10 learners going straight into employment and more than half progressing to higher level learning.”

Open evenings will take place every month in Hull from Wednesday, September 27, in Scunthorpe from October 9 and in Stallingborough from October 19.

Taster sessions will be held with two sessions a day in Hull from November 2, Scunthorpe from October 24 and Stallingborough from October 25.

To book for Hull call 01482 826635, email hulladmin@heta.co.uk or visit http://bit.ly/2xwEwTM

For Scunthorpe call 03303 331501, email scunthorpeadmin@heta.co.uk or visit http://bit.ly/2wHrs9W

For Stallingborough call 01469 552880, email grimsbyadmin@heta.co.uk or visit http://bit.ly/2fBROEV