Young Bassetlaw flower trader scoops top entrepreneurial award

The career of a young Bassetlaw flower trader is set to blossom after he picked up a highly commended prize from the National Market Traders’ Federation.

Daniel Spencer-Hansen, who has sold plants and flowers from his stall on Retford Market for the last three years, attended this year’s National Youth Market along with 30 other traders from across the country aged between 16 and 30.

The market has been hosted by Manchester City Council to showcase youth entrepreneurship in markets, and Daniel was singled out by this year’s judges as one of two runners-up to the Young Trader of the Year Award.

Daniel said: “There aren’t many younger folk like myself selling flowers and plants on the markets - that’s what makes it different and special for me.

“I am really pleased to win this award - it is recognition for all the hard work that I have put into trading over the past 12 months. I will definitely be appyling to trade again at the National Youth Market next year.”

Daniel received £200 and a Highly Commended award plus a year’s free NMTF membership to support him with his business.

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I’d like to congratulate Daniel on his award and wish him success for the future. Young traders are the future lifeblood of our markets and initiatives such as this are fantastic ways to encourage young people to develop their entrepreneurial spirit.”

Joe Harrison, chief executive at the NMTF, said: “Trading on markets is an ideal way for young entrepreneurs to test out ideas and build a business with much smaller overheads than a shop. I congratulate Daniel on his success and encourage young people to follow in his footsteps.”