Young actors from St Anne’s school take to stage for recycling workshop

Youngsters at a Worksop school discovered the impact pollution can have on their environment when they took part in a piece of thought-provoking drama.

Working with Konflux Theatre in Education and waste management company Veolia, Key Stage 2 pupils from St. Anne’s Church of England primary school performed the “play in a day” as part of a Reduce, Re-use, Recycle workshop.

The show saw the young actors offer a series of recycling tips to their peers to reinforce the important message of waste, water and energy management.

Lesley Taylor, recycling and education Officer at Veolia said; “Konflux theatre workshops are an innovative and engaging way of spreading the recycling message to Nottinghamshire schools.

“The enthusiastic presenters work from a script which has been specifically designed to portray our key objectives.

“The workshops allow us to reach entire schools in one day and the feedback received has been extremely positive.”