Yorkshire groups celebrate over 100,000 hours of voluntary dedication in Doncaster

Volunteers from Royal Voluntary Service’s vital community and retail services in Yorkshire, who between them have clocked up over 100,000 hours of voluntary service, were honoured at an event celebrating their achievements at Mount Pleasant Hotel in Doncaster.

The event was funded by a £2,500 gift from The Patron’s Fund, the charitable fund set up to acknowledge the work of the charitable organisations for which Her Majesty, The Queen, acts as a Patron, on the occasion of her 90th birthday. Attending to help the volunteers celebrate was the Civic Mayor.

At the event, four volunteers were presented with long service medals and many others with long service badges.

The volunteers honoured with awards were from the Royal Voluntary Service local Darby and Joan clubs, as well as Doncaster Royal Infirmary and the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby. All of the 100 volunteers who attended received a certificate of recognition and a white rose. Local singer, Airbourne Angel also performed.

Royal Voluntary Service community services such as Darby and Joan clubs, Good Neighbours, Books on Wheels provide a lifeline to the older people who use them, dramatically reducing the loneliness and isolation that can set in when getting out and about is difficult. The volunteers that run the shops, cafes and trolley services in the local Hospitals are a comforting ear for those visiting loved ones or staying in hospital, at a time which can be difficult and distressing.

Carol Foster, Royal Voluntary Service Operations Manager for Yorkshire, said: “The group of volunteers we celebrated at the Patrons Fund event are an incredible example of the hard work and dedication of all our volunteers. They should be incredibly proud of what they do; they make a massive difference to the older people they help, and I’m sure they’d all agree that they also thoroughly enjoy their work.”

Sir Stuart Etherington, chair of the board of trustees for The Patron’s Fund, said: “The Patron’s Fund is very pleased to be able to support Royal Voluntary Service with its valuable work by funding this celebratory event. Royal Voluntary Service is among hundreds of organisations for which The Queen acts as a Patron, which between them make a difference to causes and communities in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth.”

To find out more about Royal Voluntary Service, to donate or volunteer, please visit: http://www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk