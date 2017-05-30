Yorkshire Building Society celebrate 10 years of volunteering

A man in his 50s remains in a serious condition after he was assaulted at his home in Gainsborough.

He was was found in a house in Salisbury Street, Gainsborough at around 11.30am on Wednesday, May 24.

Police stated that the man was in a critical condition, however they have now confirmed he is in a ‘serious condition.’

On Saturday, May 27, Lincs Police three people and released them while under investigation.

Ward councillor for Gainsborough North, Counc Matt Boles, said: “Like most Gainsborough residents I was appalled to hear of the attack on a resident in Salisbury Street.

“This was a very serious assault and has caused alarm in the area.

“However I am reassured and pleased by the swift action of the police which has already seen three people arrested over the incident.

“As always I would urge anybody with any information or who may have seen anything please to contact the police as we do not want these type of incidents in our town.

“Incidents of this type are thankfully still few and far between in Gainsborough and are as demonstrated here dealt with effectively by the police and community coming together and working in partnership.”

Lincs Police are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in Salisbury Street overnight on May 23 to 24 to contact the police using 101 and quoting incident number 171 of May 24.

Or if you are concerned and would like to provide confidential information then please call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.