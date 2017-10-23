Would you like to make a difference to children’s education?

North Lincolnshire Council is looking for volunteers to sit on its education appeals panels. Could you give up some of your time to be a member of a panel?

The admissions panel looks at appeals made by parents whose children have been refused a place at their preferred choice of school. The exclusions panel considers appeals from parents whose children have been permanently excluded from school.

The panels are made up of:

Parents who live in North Lincolnshire whose children are a registered pupil at school

People with an interest in education who act as a lay member on the panels. (A lay member is a person without personal experience in managing a school or providing education, excluding teachers and former teachers)

Governors of schools either within or outside North Lincolnshire

People who are or have, within the previous five years, been head teachers of maintained schools. (This only applies to the eligibility of Exclusion Appeal Panel members)

Once appointed, all panel members will receive comprehensive training to ensure they have the skills and knowledge required to sit on a panel.

Appeals are heard at the Civic Centre, Scunthorpe when necessary, throughout the year. Travel expenses are paid (and a financial loss allowance where appropriate).

North Lincolnshire Council employees are not eligible for appointment to the panel.

Councillor David Rose, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Learning, said: “The appeals panels do a very important job of hearing appeals made by parents. This can be a very stressful time for the parents involved so it is essential that the panel deal with appeals in a professional manner and listen to parents’ views.

“Parents are keen to make sure their children attend a school that is best for them. So the role of the panel is to ensure children’s education is put first and the right decision is made.”

Would you like to sit on an appeals panel? For further details or for an application form, contact Democratic Services on 01724 296433/296007 or email education.appeals@northlincs.gov.uk.

The deadline for applications is Friday 1 December 2017.