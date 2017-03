Worksop schools were full to the brim with colour and creativity for World Book Day.

The event, which takes place annually and aims to encourage pupils to develop a love of reading, saw children across the town dressing up as their favourite literary characters.

From Alice in Wonderland to Dennis the Menace and the BFG, the town’s youngsters did not disappoint this year.

There’s still time to send us your World Book Day photos. We’ll publish the best ones in next week’s paper.