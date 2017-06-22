Worksop woman stole from Poundland and B&M

A Worksop woman who stole items including a candle and two plastic dogs from two different stores on the same day could not explain why she did it, a court heard.

Yelena Radisaljevic was spotted concealing £22 of items in her “bag for life” by security at B&M Bargains, and CCTV was later checked at Poundland, which showed her stealing £7 of goods, on May 12.

Radisaljevic, 39, of Tennyson Drive, admitted two counts of theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said: “She has been under a deal of stress. She has had the care of her 14-year-old niece to reduce pressure on her sister.

“She has been taking medication for depression. She finds it difficult to explain these actions.”

She was given a two year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.