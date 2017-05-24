Worksop Wickes blaze believed to be arson attack

A huge blaze took dozens of firefighters from across the region four hours to extinguish after “arsonists” targeted a popular DIY store in Worksop.

Crews from Worksop, Edwinstowe, Highfields and Mansfield were dispatched at around 11pm on May 18 after reports of a fire at Wickes on Babbage Way.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire said the blaze, which broke out when a large amount of insulation material was ignited at the side of the building, is believed to have been “started deliberately.”

Daniel Wielopolski , who lives clsoe to Wickes, saw the flames through his bedroom window before raising the alarm.

He said: “At first I thought someone had made a campfire in their garden.

“But then I realised it was raining outside, so that was strage.

“When I heard a loud alarm, I realised it must be coming from Wickes- so I headed over there and telephoned the emergency services.

“Next thing I knew there were swarms of fire engines and police cars.”

Using jets, breathing apparatus, cutting equipment and an angle grinder, firefighters managed to contain the fire before it spread further into the building.

The blaze was finally extinguished at around 3:27am on Friday morning.

Station manager Simon Glew, who was in attendance during the incident, praised firefighters for their efforts.

He said: “The crews did a great job on arrival of quickly quashing the main parts of the fire – preventing it from spreading further inside of the building.

“This quick work, and some good decisions from the incident commander on arrival, meant that whilst the inside of the building did become smoke logged – the main damage was limited to the outside.”

Nobody is believed to have been hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.