Worksop site in running to help deliver Heathrow’s new runway

Worksop could benefit from the building of Britain’s next runway after landing a spot on the longlist in the hunt for Heathrow’s Logistics Hubs.

Explore Industrial Park is one of five sites in the East Midlands shortlisted to participate in off-site construction of the third runway infrastructure, bringing jobs and an economic boost to the area.

Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield, said: “I am delighted to see that a bid from the East Midlands site at Explore Industrial Park has been longlisted by Heathrow in their search for four national Logistics Hub locations.

“Our region has a wealth of expertise in construction which can help deliver vital national infrastructure projects like Heathrow’s expansion, bringing jobs and growth to the East Midlands in the process.

“I will continue to work hard to support this bid, including tabling a Westminster Hall debate on the subject.

“I look forward to working with colleagues from across the region to bring this Logistic Hub to the East Midlands.”

To help smaller firms understand its procurement procedures and to become suppliers, Heathrow Airport has been hosting a series of summits up and down the country.

They are designed to offer businesses a chance to connect with existing suppliers and also to connect to growth opportunities locally, nationally and internationally.

Hosted by East Midlands Chamber, one such Heathrow Business Summit will be held at Risley Hall, Risley, Derbyshire, on Thursday, November 23, from 10am to 4pm.