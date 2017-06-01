Worksop sex pest pensioner jailed after being snared by paedophile hunters

A sex pest pensioner has been jailed after he was snared outside his Worksop home by paedophile hunters.

Nigel Fairest thought he was talking to underage teenagers when he sent explicit messages to a social networking site, offering to take one thirteen-year-old girl to his caravan for sex.

Footage captured by Internet Interceptors shows Fairest stood outside his Worksop home. Scroll below for the link to the full video.

But the pensioner was in fact talking to vigilante groups Internet Interceptors and Silent Justice, who traveled to Worksop to confront him outside his property on Church Street, Langold.

The sting was captured by Internet Interceptors on video, in which Fairest, a construction worker, says he was “only chatting” to the girls and “just having a bit of fun.”

“I was just chatting online,” Fairest says on camera.“It goes on all the time, all over.”

He said he sent sent sexually explicit messages to the girls to see “what happened” and “what their reaction would be”.

The video later shows police officers arriving at the scene before arresting Fairest.

He was remanded in custody before appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, where he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison with a life-long sexual harm prevention order.

Fairest was also placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely after pleading guilty to attempting to meet a female under 16 following grooming and attempting to incite a female aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, as well as making an indecent photograph of a child.

A spokesman for Internet Interceptors said: “We don’t feel the sentence is representative of Fairest’s horrific actions.

“If we hadn’t brought him to the attention of police, who knows what he would have done.

“Our aim is to make parents aware that online grooming is very real and happening in our communities, as seen here.

“We get messages daily asking us for help.”

