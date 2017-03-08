Worksop schoolboy spends christmas money on food bank donation instead of toys

A generous schoolboy from Worksop has captured hearts after he set aside money given to him at Christmas in order to help feed the town’s needy.

Dylan Cookson was inspired to make the donation after watching a television documentary about how food banks operate.

The Sparken Hill Academy pupil spent £15 at the supermarket buying pasta, tins of soup and other non-perishable food items.

Dylan, aged seven, also ensured that his food box contained “lots of sweets”, so any children whose families use the food bank could have a treat.

A Facebook campaign set up by Dylan’s dad, David, also saw well-wishers add items to Dylan’s food parcel, which he collected himself.

The food parcel will be personally delivered to Bassetlaw Food Bank, on Lowtown Street, this week.

David said: “Dylan has a very caring nature.

“His 15-year-old sister, Sarah, has always been thoughtful toward him which has obviously set a good example.

“Dylan was watching a documentary about food banks one evening and was curious.

“He asked us what they were for and why people had to use them.

“When we told him he said he really wanted to donate. We are very proud of him.”

When the food bank opened in 2013, 539 parcels were distributed to struggling individuals and families across the Bassetlaw district.

This year it has been predicted the total will rise to more than 1,000.