Worksop school children to get new £145,000 playground

Children in Kilton will have an exciting new play area to use by spring 2017 thanks to a partnership between Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.

Work on the £145,000 project, which is being constructed by Kompan Playgrounds Ltd, has already started within the grounds of St Augustine’s School and will feature toddler and junior play zones, as well as a multi-use games area (MUGA).

The range of play equipment includes swings, a zip wire, carousels, climbing frames, activity panels and much more.

Headteacher at St Augustine’s School, Jackie Ryan, said: “We are all very excited about the forthcoming play area.

“We have been working very hard on this project for a long time so it is fantastic to see it finally appearing.

“The children of St Augustine’s can’t wait to make the best of this amazing facility and we are delighted to be able to offer something that will provide extra opportunities for the wider community too.

“I would like to thank all parties involved in making this happen particularly Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.”

The project is a joint scheme between Bassetlaw District Council, which is providing £105,000 of funding, and Nottinghamshire County Council, which is providing the location of the playground and £40,000 of funding from its Supporting Local Communities fund.

Deputy Leader of Bassetlaw District Council and Ward Member for Worksop East, Councillor Jo White, said: “Until now, children in the Kilton area did not have a play area, so this project is extremely important for the younger members of this community.”