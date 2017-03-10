Worksop’s traditional Pie and Mash shop Cole’s has arrived

“You don’t need a silver spoon to enjoy good food”.

This is the motto of born and bred Londoner Karen Osman, who’s officially arrived in Worksop to serve us up a slice of traditional Cockney Fayre.

Her pie and mash shop, Cole’s, opened in one of Bridge Street’s beautiful historical buildings this week and was a bustling hive of hungry customers from the off.

Karen, who grew up in Old Kent Road in South London, is proud of her heritage.

Dotted around the shop are Union Jack flags and cheery Cockney slogans such as, “We makes everyone happy”.

Visitors can expect a traditional meat pie with mashed potatoes, gravy or parsley liquor- there’s also the odd old-school British dessert or two for the sweet tooths.

Karen, who opened the shop in memory of her mum Brenda who loved pie and mash, said: “I was sick of having to travel down to London to get the real thing.

“We had a few teething problems on opening dya, but we’re sure people will love our food.

“We make pies the London way- I can’t tell you how, because it’s a secret. You should come down and give us a whirl.

“We do traditional liquor which is a bit strange looking at first if you’re not used to it, but once you try it, you’ll love it.”

One of the first customers was Doris Oden-Walder. She said: “I am from London but now live in Creswell.

“My son, who’s still there, has to ship me traditional pie and mash. There’s nothing like it.

“I used to work in Manzie’s, the chapel of pie and mash, and now I can come here.

“I’ve been counting down the days till the shop opened.

“I think it’s a great idea.”

Cole’s is open from 11am-5pm Monday to Thursday and 11am to 3pm Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information visit the shop’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Colespienmash/