Worksop’s Got Talent raises a whopping £7,000 for charity

Worksop’s Got Talent returned with a bang this year - raising £7,000 for RP Fighting Blindness and selling out to 650 guests at North Nottinghamshire Arena.

The talent show, which took place on Friday November 10, featured 12 ambitious acts from across the Bassetlaw district and surpassed last year’s total of £6,000.

Founder James Clarke with the judges.

Joined by an “all-star” judging panel of Harley Judge from Love Island, Isabelle Warburton from Big Brother and Harrison Jones from the Apprentice, the audience watched as ten-year-old singer Chloe Hind stole the show with her performance of Adele’s “When We Were Young”.

The youngster earned a standing ovation and an “overwhelming response” from the audience.

Worksop’s Got Talent was founded in 2016 by Worksop man James Clarke, who has since earned an enterprise award and been invited to Buckingham Palace in recognition of his efforts.

The 22-year-old suffers from retinitis pigmentosa, an eye disease that leads to loss of vision, and wanted to give something back to charity while providing a platform for local talent.

James said: “I am incredibly proud of Worksop’s Got Talent and everything that it stands for - charity, community and talent.

“The reaction and feedback to this year’s final has blown me away.

“Knowing that £7,000 is going to find a cure for retinitis pigmentosa is amazing.”

Over 50 acts were finally whittled down to the final 12 after a gruelling audition process, which took place throughout the year.

Finalists included pop singers, theatre singers, a band, a gymnast and even a comedy breakdancer.

The show also featured performances from a Spice Girls tribute act along with last year’s winner, Verity-Lee Varley, who has since gone on to perform in London’s West End, and Worksop Community Gospel Choir.

Raffle prizes were donated by Ed Sheeran, BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and Take That.

Bailey Matthews, an inspirational Worksop youngster and the town’s Pride Of Britain award winner, presented winner Chloe with her prizes.

For 2018 auditions and details, check out the Worksop’s Got Talent Facebook page at www.facebook.com/worksopsgottalent or alternatively visit worksopsgottalent.co.uk.