Worksop resident marks 101st birthday

A resident of the Old Vicarage care home in Worksop celebrated her 101st birthday this week.
Marion Illingworth, who was born on October 2 1916, celebrated the milestone with family and care home staff yesterday.
Steph Pridmore, activities co-ordinator,congratulated Marion on reaching a ”grand old age”.
She added: “Marion is a quiet lady who likes her own company, but she really enjoyed spending time with family and visitors on her birthday.
“We decorated her room with banners and balloons and bought her a bouquet of flowers.
“Her granddaughter also made her a lovely birthday cake.”
Marion is pictured with her daughter-in-law, Trish Illingworth.
