Worksop photographer shortlisted for top accolade for second year running

A Worksop photographer could scoop a top accolade for the second year running after beating off competition from dozens of other Nottinghamshire businesses.

Shaun Bailey, owner of New Focus Photography, has been shortlisted along with two other companies for the Independent Retailer award at the North Nottinghamshire Business Awards.

He will find out if he will be crowned winner for the second time during a ceremony at Retford Town Hall at the end of March.

Shaun, who is entirely self-taught, decided to launch New Focus six years ago after stepping in to take shots of a friend’s wedding and discovering he had a knack for being behind a camera.

Operating from his studio on Canal Road, he has since built a large base of clients throughout the county and is a popular choice for weddings, christenings and portraits.

Shaun said: “It’s great being able to do what I love full-time.

“I’ve always been into photography, but it snowballed after I shot my friend’s wedding and became more than just a hobby.

“As a people’s person, I love to meet and capture new people and this job allows me to do that most days.

“I would be delighted to win another award.”

For more information on New Focus Photography, visit www.newfocusphotography.co.uk or email info@newfocusphotography.co.uk.

You can also call 01909 807500 or 07872485653.

Tickets are now on sale for the North Nottinghamshire Business award finals, which will take plae place at Retford Town Hall on Friday, March 24.

Entertainment at this year’s event will include Worksop’s Got Talent finalist David Talay and magician Tom Wright.

For more information and to book your tickets visit www.northnottsbusinessawards.weebly.com.