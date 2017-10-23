Worksop man nicked rug from stall for his flat

A Worksop man with a long record of convictions for theft rolled up a rug from a stall and walked off with it in order to spruce up his new flat, a court heard.

Craig Kennedy, 36, of Park Street, admitted stealing the £39 rug on September 16, when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates, on Monday.

Prosecutor Ann Barrett said he had 30 matters of theft and kindred offences on his record, but had not been in trouble since February 2015.

David Lake, mitigating, said: “He has been a busy man in the past, if I can put it that way. This offence was not drug-related.

“He took the rug for his own use. He was trying to personalise his accommodation.”

Kennedy was fined £120, and must pay £85 court costs and a £30 government imposed tax.

Magistrates wished him well in his efforts to get his life in order, but warned him that he couldn’t go around taking things that didn’t belong to him.